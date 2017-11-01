Look: Ancient gold ring around B777? – gulfnews.com
|
gulfnews.com
|
Look: Ancient gold ring around B777?
gulfnews.com
Dubai: Emirates has unveiled the first aircraft in its fleet with a new livery dedicated to Expo 2020 Dubai. The decal was installed on A6-EPK, an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, at the Emirates Engineering hangar. The unique and striking livery is …
Emirates unveils aircraft with new Expo 2020 Dubai livery
Emirates unveils new Expo 2020 plane designs
11 Africa countries signed in for Expo 2020 Dubai, 3 years to event
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!