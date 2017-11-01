Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Looters’ trial: CJN inaugurates panel today

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NATIONAL Judicial Council, NJC, yesterday, picked a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Suleiman Galadima, as the new Chairman of its Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee, COTRIMCO. Galadima was appointed to replace former President of the Court of Appeal, PCA, Justice Ayo Salami, who declined to be a part of the committee. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.