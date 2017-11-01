Lovely Little Video of Trump Dealing With A Halloween T-Rex

Donald Trump, prestigious leader of the free world, already acted like a kid for Halloween, asking children things like “so how does the press treat you?”. Check it out here.

But that’s not today’s focus, the entertainer has given us more.

We’re talking about Friday’s cringe-worthy moment when Trump awkwardly avoided a T. Rex-disguised member of the youth at a White House hosted Halloween event.

Here’s the video:

Maybe he was trying to show the world that he wasn’t scared of dinosaurs? You’re a big, brave boy Donald, but we all know mommy will leave the side lamp on for you.

Time to get yourself another Halloween wig, D.

[source:mashable]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

