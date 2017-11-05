Mahlobo rushes nuclear deal – News24
|
News24
|
Mahlobo rushes nuclear deal
News24
As Energy Minister David Mahlobo forces his nuclear power plans into action, officials at his department are working weekends to finalise the country's reviewed integrated energy resource plan – four months ahead of schedule. The plan to determine the …
Mahlobo forges ahead with govt's nuclear power plans – report
We'll interdict any nuclear deal – DA
Mahlobo reportedly speeding up nuclear power plans
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!