Maina: Alert security operatives anywhere you see ex-Pension boss – EFCC begs Nigerians

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has appealed to Nigerians to help it arrest “wanted man” Abdulrasheed Maina, who is the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force Team on Pension Reforms. Spokesperson of the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, made the appeal while addressing the media on Friday. The failure of the EFCC to hunt […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

