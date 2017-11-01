Maina: Commotion in Aso Rock as Abba Kyari confronts Head of Service, Oyo-Ita

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Nov 1, 2017

Top government officials of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government on Wednesday watched a confrontation in Aso Rock between head of the service of the federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita and chief of staff to the president, Abba Kyari for about ten minutes. The fight took place right inside the council chambers of the presidential villa. According to The […]

