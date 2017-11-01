Maina: How Oyo-Ita’s leaked memo exposed Buhari – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that the leaked memo from the office of the Head of Service, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, has further exposed the alleged complicity of President Muhammadu Buhari on the reinstatement of Maina into the civil service. According to the former ruling part, it never believed in the President’s supposed war […]

Maina: How Oyo-Ita’s leaked memo exposed Buhari – PDP

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

