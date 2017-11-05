Major changes in the offing as Uhuru crafts new Cabinet – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Major changes in the offing as Uhuru crafts new Cabinet
Daily Nation
Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen (left), accompanied by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa, addresses a press conference at Parliament in Nairobi on October 24, 2017 about the fresh election. He has argued that the next Cabinet will be all-inclusive.
What future holds for NASA and Jubilee in restless Coast
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!