Manchester City continue winning streak, beat Arsenal 3-1

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

The Premier League leaders, Manchester City, on Sunday extended their club record run winning 15 in all competitions by beating Arsenal 3-1to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the table. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that City grabbed the lead in the 19th minute through a low drive from Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyn. He doubled Manchester City’s advantage soon after the interval when record scorer Sergio Aguero slotted home a penalty after Raheem Sterling was barged over by Nacho Monreal.

