Manchester City March On, Outclass Arsenal

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Manchester City outclassed Arsenal to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League for a few hours at least. Kevin de Bruyne’s driven finish and a Sergio Aguero penalty put City on the way to a ninth successive league win, equalling a club record for a single season. Though substitute Alexandre…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

