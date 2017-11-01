Pages Navigation Menu

Married woman mistakenly has sex with neighbour

A Zimbabwean man who allegedly took advantage of his neighbour’s absence to sneak into his bedroom and became intimate with his unsuspecting wife who responded thinking it was her husband, appeared in court last week charged with rape. According to ZimNews.net, Nkosilathi Sibanda (27) tiptoed from his bedroom while undressed in the wee hours and […]

