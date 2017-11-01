Match-4-IDPs: Emir Sanusi receives Kanu, Diouf in his palace

The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi is to lead thousands of fans who will watch the Match-4-IDPs in Kano on December 14, as he has promised to grace the occasion in support of the initiative“Emir Sanusi said on Tuesday when he received Nwankwo Kanu and El-Hadji Diouf, two African legends, the Chief Coordinator of the Match-4-IDPs, Adi Goodman and the Coordinator of the African legends, Mo Mohammed Mustapha in his palace, that he will watch the match between Kano Pillars football club and the African legends billed for the Sani Abacha stadium in the ancient city.

“He said the idea to help contribute to the need of the displaced persons by the organisers was a welcome development, disclosing that he will use his position to push for the success of the programme, as the emirate council was in full support of it.

“Emir Sanusi added that the players and officials are all welcome to Kano, as they will get the best of the hospitality of the sports loving people in the State.

“Speaking earlier, Kanu and Diouf said the choice of Kano to host the event was based on the strong number of lovers of the game of football in the State.

The post Match-4-IDPs: Emir Sanusi receives Kanu, Diouf in his palace appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

