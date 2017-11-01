Pages Navigation Menu

Mavin: Reward-Based Influencer Marketing on the Blockchain

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Bitcoin, Press Release | 0 comments

October 17th, 2017 (Zurich, Switzerland) – Mavin will launch their ICO on November 22nd 2017. The Swiss startup will utilize blockchain technology to tokenize and revolutionize the way brands and agencies connect, incentivize and reward social media nano influencers for spreading content across their busy networks. Through the aggregation and marketing power of micro and … Continue reading Mavin: Reward-Based Influencer Marketing on the Blockchain

Hello. Add your message here.