Men’s Fashion at Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Men's Fashion at Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week
Vanguard
If you must know, we are yet to get over the just concluded Heineken Sponsored, Lagos Fashion and Design Week which took place at Eko Atlantic, Lagos. It was themed: Shaping Fashion's Future. During the show that made the African fashion industry …
Heineken Supports Africa's Emerging Talent At LFDW With Africa Inspired Collection
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!