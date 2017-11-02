Messi pulls out of Nigeria match – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Messi pulls out of Nigeria match
Vanguard
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi will not be on parade at the Krasnodar Stadium, Krasnodar, venue of the pre-World Cup friendly between Argentina and Nigeria on Tuesday, November 14. According to Ole Argentina, manager of the two-time world …
Argentina vs Nigeria: Why Messi will not play against Super Eagles
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!