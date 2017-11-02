Pages Navigation Menu

Messi pulls out of Nigeria match – Vanguard

Nov 2, 2017


Messi pulls out of Nigeria match
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi will not be on parade at the Krasnodar Stadium, Krasnodar, venue of the pre-World Cup friendly between Argentina and Nigeria on Tuesday, November 14. According to Ole Argentina, manager of the two-time world …
