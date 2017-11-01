Metuh’s Trial: DSS Finally Obeys Court Order, Produces Dasuki

The Department of State Services (DSS) has finally obeyed the Federal High Court in Abuja order as it has produced the detained former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki, to court.

The court had ordered that the ex-NSA should appear as a witness in the ongoing trial of a former Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Olisa Metuh.

The Punch reports that Dasuki was produced by operatives of the DSS ahead of the Wednesday’s proceedings which commenced exactly 9 am.

It is understood that he was putting on a light blue attire with a cap to match.

Earlier, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had told the court that Dasuki has agreed to testify in the trial of the former PDP spokesman.

It was gathered that EFCC counsel, Sylvanus Tahir on Tuesday read out a text message from the Director of Legal in the DSS that Dasuki, who initially did not want to testify in the trial, has accepted to testify.

On Tuesday, despite the request by defence lawyers for an order of arrest to be issued against the Director-General of the DSS, Lawal Daura, for failing to produce the ex-NSA in court, the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang ruled that he could not yet conclude that the DSS top man deliberately flouted the court order.

