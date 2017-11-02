Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Miraa chewing time law back as court dismisses case – The Standard

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Miraa chewing time law back as court dismisses case
The Standard
The High Court has dismissed a case filed by miraa farmers on the control of chewing time. Justice Chacha Mwita dismissed the case by Kenya Miraa Farmers and Traders Association (Kemifata) against National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.