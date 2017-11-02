Misau’s allegation: Senate panel threatens to issue arrest warrant on IG

THE Senate yesterday threatened to issue arrest warrant on the Inspector-General (IG) Ibrahim Idris, if he fails to appear before its ad-hoc committee investigating allegations of abuse of office against him.

Chairman of the ad-hoc committee Senator Francis Alimikhena gave the threat after waiting endlessly for the IG for a scheduled investigative hearing in the Senate.

The Edo North senator told reporters that the IG was summoned on October 16 to appear before the panel to respond to allegations made against him by Senator Isah Hamman Misau.

The panelists expressed dissatisfaction that the Idris failed to appear before the panel.

Alimikhena noted that instead of appearing before the panel, the IGP, through his lawyer, Alex Iziyon, wrote to the committee informing it that the matter was already in court.

He said the letter expressly stated that IGP will not appear before the panel because the matter for which he was invited was before the court.

Alimikhena, who appeared to have been angered by the letter, said nobody, including court, can stop the Senate from carrying out its constitutional duties.

The lawmaker, who is also Senate Deputy Chief Whip, noted that the separation of powers guaranteed by law made it explicit that the Senate cannot be prevented in carrying out its constitutional duties by any other arm of government.

He threatened that if the IG fails to appear on November 7th, 2017, the committee would invoke Section 89 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to compel him to appear.

Alimikhena who quoted copiously Section 89 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, insisted that the IG “will be summoned again and must appear on Tuesday”.

Misau,(Bauchi central) had while testifying before the probe panel, claimed that Idris purchased two jeeps for the wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari.

