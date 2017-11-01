Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Modern tech, rising middle class drive cinema revival in Nigeria, Africa – Vanguard

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Modern tech, rising middle class drive cinema revival in Nigeria, Africa
Vanguard
Like the plot in an old-fashioned movie, cinemas in Africa are making a third-reel comeback after years of worrying decline. Willis Ikedum and Godwin Dixon, cinematographer for “Mummy Dearest.” In many countries south of the Sahara, digital technology, …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.