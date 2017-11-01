Modibbo varsity graduates 5,156

By Umar Yusuf

YOLA—NO fewer than 5,156 graduates of Modibbo Adama University of Technology, MAUTECH, Yola, are to graduate at the institution’s 23rd convocation slated for Saturday, November 4.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Kyari Mohammed, said in Yola yesterday that the graduates comprise 39 first class, 802 second class upper, 1,5755 second class lower, 768 third class and 95 pass degrees.

He added that 76 postgraduate diplomas, 496 masters and 40 doctorate, in various disciplines, are also to be awarded higher degrees at the ceremony.

He added that three eminent Nigerians, former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar; Mallam Mohammadu Mubi, a school teacher, and Mr. Hassan Summonu, will be honoured with doctorate degrees at the convocation.

The post Modibbo varsity graduates 5,156 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

