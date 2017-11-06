Moghalu: Nigerians Don’t Pay Taxes Because They Lack Faith in Govt – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Moghalu: Nigerians Don't Pay Taxes Because They Lack Faith in Govt
THISDAY Newspapers
A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu believes that the federal and state governments are not doing enough in terms of their approach to revenue generation. Moghalu, in this interview with Chika Amanze-Nwachuku …
Economy: The way forward
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!