Monkey pox: Kebbi govt. steps up surveillance

By Richard Elesho The Kebbi State Government has intensified its campaigns against Monkey pox in order to protect its citizenry from the disease. The state directed medical and health workers in the 21 local government councils of the state and relevant agencies to step up surveillance over the disease. According to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, the Permanent Sectary in the state Ministry of Heath, Hajiya Halima Dikko made this known in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

