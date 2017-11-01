Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Monkeypox: Suspected victim hospitalized in Benue

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

A female victim suspected to have been infected with monkey pox was on Wednesday taken into the custody of the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH). It was gathered that the patient was moved from her home at the Gboko area of the state by medical personnel from the state Ministry of Health. The State […]

Monkeypox: Suspected victim hospitalized in Benue

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.