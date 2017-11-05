Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Morata Header Gives Chelsea Deserved Win Over Man Utd

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Chelsea claimed a deserved 1-0 win over a desperate Manchester United thanks to Alvaro Morata’s header at Stamford Bridge. Alvaro Morata’s superb second-half header secured a deserved 1-0 Premier League win for Chelsea over an insipid Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. The Spanish striker was reportedly close to a move to Jose Mourinho’s side before…

The post Morata Header Gives Chelsea Deserved Win Over Man Utd appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.