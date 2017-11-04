Pages Navigation Menu

More photos from Toke Makinwa’s birthday party in Lagos

Posted on Nov 4, 2017

Yesterday was media personality and author Toke Makinwa‘s 33rd birthday and she celebrate it with close friends and family. Clad in a beautiful Balmain outfit, Toke Makinwa threw a lavish party to celebrate her 33rd birthday and her family and industry friends sure came out to celebrate. More photos from the birthday party;   Source – …

Hello. Add your message here.