Moses Kuria message to Raila and Kalonzo after NCCK call to amend the constitution – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Moses Kuria message to Raila and Kalonzo after NCCK call to amend the constitution
The Standard
Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria on October 31 told National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka that he looks forward to welcoming them to the parliament. This come hours after religious leaders under The …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!