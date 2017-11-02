Moses, Troost-Ekong Make 30-man Shortlist CAF Player Award

After an impressive 2016-17 campaign with Chelsea, Super Eagles forward Victor Moses has been nominated for Africa’s top individual honour alongside the Liverpool stars, Mohamed Salah of Egypt and Senegalese Sadio Mane, and 27 others for CAF Player of the Year 2017.

Leicester City star, Riyad Mahrez of Algeria, who won the accolade last year for his role in the Leicester City side that defied 5 000-1 odds and stunned the football world by winning the 2015/16 English Premier League title failed to make the 30-nominee list of contenders announced, yesterday by CAF.

Moses was instrumental as Chelsea won the Premier League title last season, playing 34 games and contributing to six goals over the course of the season and also featured in the final of the FA Cup.

For the national team, he was the Super Eagles best player in the third round of the World Cup qualifying series, scoring three goals and providing an assist.

Another Super Eagles star, William Troost-Ekong also makes the list of notable African stars like Eric Bailly, Christian Atsu, Vincent Aboubakar and Mohamed Salah for the award.

There are a number of additional names from the French topflight, including Bertrand Traore, Jean Michel Seri, Yves Bissouma and Keita Balde.

The winner will be decided by votes from the Head Coaches/Technical Directors of the National Associations affiliated to CAF, members of the CAF Technical and Development Committee and a panel of Media Experts. The Awards Gala will be held on Thursday, 4 January 2018 in Accra, Ghana.