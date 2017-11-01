Pages Navigation Menu

Moses, Troost-Ekong Nominated For CAF Awards – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Sports


Moses, Troost-Ekong Nominated For CAF Awards
Super Eagles forward Victor Moses and defender William Troost-Ekong have been nominated for the 2017 African Footballer of the Year award. Other notable nominees in the 30-man list include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon, Egypt's Mohamed …
Moses, Ekong head CAF award shortlistTV360
CAF Names Moses, Troost-Ekong, 28 Others For AwardIndependent Newspapers Limited
2017 CAF AWARDS: Victor Moses, William Troost-Ekong, Junior Ajayi nominatedSCORE NIGERIA (blog)

