Moses, Troost-Ekong Nominated For CAF Awards – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Moses, Troost-Ekong Nominated For CAF Awards
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Super Eagles forward Victor Moses and defender William Troost-Ekong have been nominated for the 2017 African Footballer of the Year award. Other notable nominees in the 30-man list include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon, Egypt's Mohamed …
Moses, Ekong head CAF award shortlist
CAF Names Moses, Troost-Ekong, 28 Others For Award
2017 CAF AWARDS: Victor Moses, William Troost-Ekong, Junior Ajayi nominated
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!