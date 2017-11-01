Moses, Troost-Ekong Nominated for CAF Awards

Victor Moses and William Troost-Ekong have been picked among 30 players as nominees for this year’s African Player of the Year award.

The other Nigerian player nominated is Al Ahly striker Junior Ajayi who will vie for honours in the African Player of the Year – based in Africa award.

Chelsea winger Moses has had an impressive year in the colours of Nigeria and at club level where he helped the Blues win the English Premier League title.

Moses’s importance at Chelsea has been further underscored by his absence due to injury with Frank Lampard, former midfielder of the club, acknowledging that the Blues are missing the Nigerian.

The former Crystal Palace and Wigan man also played a pivotal role in the Super Eagles’ qualification for the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia with a game to spare.

Troost-Ekong, on the other hand, has become a mainstay in the heart of the Super Eagles defence and has been one of the reasons for the solidity of the Nigerians during their World Cup qualification.

Honoured to be nominated for African Player of the Year. Representing Nigeria together with @VictorMoses #CAF @NGSuperEagles https://t.co/Qpc13mxOMn — William Troost-Ekong (@WTroostEkong) November 1, 2017

The 24-year-old centre half has also added a goalscoring touch to his game since he joined Turkish Super League side Bursaspor.

Troost-Ekong, regarded as a role model, is also tipped to become Nigeria’s captain in future owing to his fantastic inter-relationship personality in the fold of the Super Eagles and at club level.

The former KAA Gent man has scored twice for Bursaspor in 10 league appearances this season and has won 26 duels and 44 percent of his tackles.

The winners of the CAF awards will be announced in a ceremony to take place in Accra, Ghana, on January 4.

SuperSport

