Mourinho explains Lukaku penalty snub

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Without a goal in the previous five games, Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku was quick to grab the ball when his team was awarded a penalty in the 78th minute of their Champions League game against Benfica. United were 1-0 up and had already missed one penalty, a soft effort from Anthony Martial saved by Benfica’s 18-year-old keeper Mile Svilar. But with Lukaku ready to end his barren spell and secure the win, United manager Jose Mourinho signaled he wanted someone else to take the spot-kick.

