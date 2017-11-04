Mourinho: Tax fraud case is closed – The Eagle Online
|
The Eagle Online
|
Mourinho: Tax fraud case is closed
The Eagle Online
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said that the Spanish tax fraud case relating to his time in charge of Real Madrid is now “closed”. The 54-year-old appeared at the Court of First Instance and Instruction in the Pozuelo de Alarcon district …
Mourinho testifies in Madrid court over tax fraud allegations
'I paid all that I owed in tax,' says Mourinho after Spanish court hearing
José Mourinho remains under investigation for alleged tax fraud
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!