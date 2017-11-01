Mr Oreo! 🍪 Birthday Boy Iyanya is a snack

Award-winning singer, Iyanya who is basking in the success of his just concluded European tour follows up with the release of new smoking hot photos. The super cool photos were released on his birthday yesterday. The shoot was done in the beautiful city of Zurich, Switzerland. Iyanya’s latest photo release also serves as teaser to […]

The post Mr Oreo! 🍪 Birthday Boy Iyanya is a snack appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

