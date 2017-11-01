Pages Navigation Menu

Mr Oreo! 🍪 Birthday Boy Iyanya is a snack

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Award-winning singer, Iyanya who is basking in the success of his just concluded European tour follows up with the release of new smoking hot photos. The super cool photos were released on his birthday yesterday. The shoot was done in the beautiful city of Zurich, Switzerland. Iyanya’s latest photo release also serves as teaser to […]

