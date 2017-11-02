MTN Foundation revitalises fight against maternal, child mortality – Vanguard
Vanguard
MTN Foundation revitalises fight against maternal, child mortality
ABUJA– THE fight against maternal and child mortality in Nigeria, has received a much needed boost from the MTN Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, arm of Mobile Telecommunication Network, MTN. The statistics on maternal and infant …
