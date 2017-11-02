MTN set to list on NSE in six months – The Punch
The Punch
MTN set to list on NSE in six months
Telecoms company, the MTN Group Limited, is focused on laying the groundwork for an initial public offering of its Nigerian business and should complete the process in the next six months, its Chief Executive Officer, Rob Shuter, said on Wednesday.
