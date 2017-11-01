Muazu To PMB: Appoint People Of Integrity To Manage North east Commission.

By Chuwang Dungs, Gombe.

Following the signing of the North East Development Commission Bill into law, a prominent APC stalwart in Gombe state, Alhaji Habu Muazu Yeriman Kashere has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint people of proven integrity to manage the commission in order to ensure speedy development of the region.

Yeriman Kashere who gave the advice yesterday in a telephone chat with newsmen applauded the President over the development with a strong call on him to appoint individuals that will fulfill the task in which the commission was established to perform.

He noted that it was important for the President to look out for men and women with integrity, experience and an excellent record of accomplishment for speedy development.

“Appointing people with proven integrity will not only help in boosting the economy of the zone but it will also help in addressing the current challenges facing the region for the benefit of all”, he said.

He further advised the President not to appoint persons whose names had been mentioned in any scandal, unless he or she has been cleared by the court or a board of inquiry.

While commending the President for the speedy consideration of the bill, he said the development will help remedy the long years of underdevelopment suffered by the region as a result of the activities of insurgents.

“This is one of the most wonderful development to the people of the entire north, especially the north east. The President has demonstrated his love and interest in ensuring rebuilding the region, he started by tackling the problem of insurgency and now a commission to rebuild the states in the region, this is indeed commendable.” He added.

The APC gubernatorial hopeful also urged all stakeholders in the region to pray and support the NEDC in ensuring that it succeed in the task ahead of it.