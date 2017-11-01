Mugabe family ‘setting up new airline’ – News24
News24
Mugabe family 'setting up new airline'
News24
Harare – President Robert Mugabe and his family are shareholders in a new airline to be called Zimbabwe Airways, a private newspaper has claimed. Respected business weekly the Financial Gazette says in its latest edition that "multiple aviation sources …
SA plays cheerleader as neighbour Mugabe sets his own house on fire
Mugabe fires chief prosecutor 44 days into office
