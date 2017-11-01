Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mugabe family ‘setting up new airline’ – News24

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Mugabe family 'setting up new airline'
News24
Harare – President Robert Mugabe and his family are shareholders in a new airline to be called Zimbabwe Airways, a private newspaper has claimed. Respected business weekly the Financial Gazette says in its latest edition that "multiple aviation sources
SA plays cheerleader as neighbour Mugabe sets his own house on fireBusiness Day
Mugabe fires chief prosecutor 44 days into officeCaj News Africa

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.