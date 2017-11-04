Mugabe threatens to sack VP as wife booed at rally – News24
News24
Mugabe threatens to sack VP as wife booed at rally
News24
Bulawayo – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe openly pilloried his deputy and possible successor on Saturday, saying he might sack him, in a combative speech at a rally where his wife Grace was booed by some in the crowd. The 93-year-old leader's …
