Musa: I'll score against Argentina again

The Eagle Online

Leicester City forward, Ahmed Musa, has boasted that he will score against the la Albiceleste of Argentina in their friendly tie billed for the 14th of this month in Russia. The pacy forward grabbed a brace in Nigeria's 2-3 loss to former World …

Ahmed Musa says he hopes to score again vs Argentina SCORE NIGERIA (blog)



all 2 news articles »