Museveni to set out African priorities at Global Business Forum

Dubai, UAE | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni will today share lessons of his years of experience at the ongoing 4th gobal Business Forum on Africa (AGBF) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and highlight what he sees as priorities for the upcoming generation of African leaders.

Museveni will speak at the Heads of State Dialogue, under the theme “Next Generation Africa – Realising the Promise of Integration.” The session will be moderated by Sangu Delle, Chief Executive Officer, Golden Palm Investments, Ghana.

The President is in Dubai at the invitation of the Ruler of Dubai who is also the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheik Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Speakers at the two-day forum that started today, include other Heads of State, high-ranking officials, Fortune 500 CEOs, alongside other prominent leaders in business and investment from Africa, the Gulf and across the world.

The Chairman Dubai Chamber of Commerce Majid Saif All Ghurair expressed his gratitude for President Museveni’s presence saying his attendance will be of great value for the conference as far as knowledge sharing is concerned.

He said AGBF Africa provides a unique opportunity to listen to global thought leaders engage in inspirational, thought-provoking, and future-focused dialogues that shape the future of governments and business.

According to the organisers, “President Museveni who has shaped Africa’s course for decades, first as independence fighter and, since 1986, as president of Uganda is expected to share lessons of his years of experience and highlights what he sees as the priorities for the upcoming generation of African leaders – pan-African trade, investment and tourism.”

Dubai’s Ghurair said that the forum will be focusing on the next phase of growth and development with Africa’s most innovative businesses.

“It will explore the potential for leveraging technology to accelerate growth across Africa, discuss the power of the emerging private sector and identify the opportunities for financing and partnering with Africa’s dynamic entrepreneurs. It is also aimed at enhancing relations between Dubai and Africa, assess economic environment as well as share experiences using Dubai as a base,” he said

Other Ugandan officials attending are Uganda’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Eng. Irene Muloni, Minister for Security Henry Tumukunde, The Minister for Tourism Prof. Ephraim Kamuntu, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Defence and Security Gen. Proscovia Nalweyiso, Uganda’s Ambassador to UAE Nimisha Madhivani, Uganda’s Honorary counsel to BangladeshHussain Abol and Uganda Embassy officials

The post Museveni to set out African priorities at Global Business Forum appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

