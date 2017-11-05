MUSIC: DJ Ike ft. 1da Banton – Give It To Me

​

Following Up His Previous Singles “Wait & Designer”, Bracket Official Tour Disc Jockey DJ Ike Premieres Another Single Titled “GIVE IT TO ME” Featuring Squareball’s Entertainment Top Nigerian Dancehall Artist 1DA BANTON.

This Record Is Produced By 1DA BANTON & Mixed By DJ Ike. DJ Ike, Who Is Currently On The Chopkiss World Tour With Bracket Is Excited To Release This Danceable Single That Should Take Over The Airwave, TV’s, Clubs And Shows.

Without Wasting Any Time, Click On The Link Below To DOWNLOAD And Or Purchase The Single. Available For Streaming On All Digital Platforms!!!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/DJ-Ike-Give-It-To-Me-ft.-1da-Banton.mp3

