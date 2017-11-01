MUSIC: Mentor Adewale – Sure love

From the sables of psalms records we officialy unveil Adewale Ogundipe better known by his stage name Mentor-Adewale, The song-writer and performing Art is one of the newly signed artistes of the vastly expanding record Label”Psalms records”.

Mentor-Adewale an undergraduate of Lautech is set to ligh up the Nigerian music industry with proposed back to back hit singles to lighten up your mood all day everyday. Sure Love is one of those 9ja singles worthy of the repeat button on your playlist

Connect with Mentor-Adewale via IG: @iam_mentor_a, Facebook: Mentor Adewale, Twitter: Mentor_aa.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Sure-Love-ll-Mentor-Adewale.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

