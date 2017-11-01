Muslim Professor Bags PhD In Christian Studies

Rasheed Jimoh-Ijaodola has bagged a doctorate degree in Christian studies at the University of Ilorin. Jimoh-Ijaodola, a Muslim, is a professor of law and dean, Oba Erediauwa College of Law of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo. Obajide Ilugbo, head, public & external relations unit, office of the vice-chancellor, made this known in Benin on Tuesday. Ilugbo …

