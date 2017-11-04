My chipped tooth embarrassed me for a long while –Niniola

Rave-of-the-moment artiste, Niniola, has not in any way allowed her chipped tooth to deter her from smiling. She is always putting up a huge smile most times.Rave-of-the-moment artiste, Niniola, has not in any way allowed her chipped tooth to deter her from smiling. She is always putting up a huge smile most times. However, during …

The post My chipped tooth embarrassed me for a long while –Niniola appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

