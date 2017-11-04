Pages Navigation Menu

My encounter with death — Felicia Fred – Vanguard

Posted on Nov 4, 2017


My encounter with death — Felicia Fred
With almost 700 thousand followers on Instagram, an endorsement under her belt, and a couple of good films to show for her years in Nollywood, stunning actress and model, Felicia Fred is definitely on her way to the top of the ladder in the industry.

