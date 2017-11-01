‘My expensive Mercedes G-Wagon was set ablaze by my ‘enemies’ in Lagos’ – Fayose

Ayo Fayose, Ekiti State Governor has broken his silence over the recent fire accident that gutted his luxurious Mercedes G-Wagon in Lagos. According to Fayose, his car was set ablaze by ‘enemies’. Although, the governor was silent on who was behind the act and for what intent, he however said he had resigned to fate on […]

The post ‘My expensive Mercedes G-Wagon was set ablaze by my ‘enemies’ in Lagos’ – Fayose appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

