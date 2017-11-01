Pages Navigation Menu

‘My expensive Mercedes G-Wagon was set ablaze by my ‘enemies’ in Lagos’ – Fayose

Ayo Fayose, Ekiti State Governor has broken his silence over the recent fire accident that gutted his luxurious Mercedes G-Wagon in Lagos. According to Fayose, his car was set ablaze by ‘enemies’. Although, the governor was silent on who was behind the act and for what intent, he however said he had resigned to fate on […]

