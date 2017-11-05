My hobby is buying new cars – Dino Melaye

The lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District at the Upper legislative chamber, Dino Melaye has declared that his passion is to buy automobiles. According to him, while some people have passion for blood and diamond, his own love is for cars. Speaking with Punch, Dino said he has no regrets spending his money on automobiles. […]

