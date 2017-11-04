‘My husband encourages me to kiss well in movies’ -Bukky Arugba

Popular Nollywood actress, Bukky Awoyemi, better known as Bukky Ayuba, in an interview, revealed the challenges she has encountered so far in her job. Bukky who was involved in a scandal in 2014, was alleged to have snatched her actor husband, Damola Olatunji from another woman. The actress who commented on the matter said she…

The post ‘My husband encourages me to kiss well in movies’ -Bukky Arugba appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

