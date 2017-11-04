Pages Navigation Menu

“My new massive bum is worth N1.5 million”- Cossy Ojiakor

Nollywood’s queen of b**bs, Cossy Ojiakor, may have made good her plans to get a new bum to compliment her humongous b**bs, which have earned her fame far above what her talents could have pulled off. The Nutty Queen revealed to Potpourri in a private chat that having a new big bum to replace her …

