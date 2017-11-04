“My new massive bum is worth N1.5 million”- Cossy Ojiakor

Nollywood’s queen of b**bs, Cossy Ojiakor, may have made good her plans to get a new bum to compliment her humongous b**bs, which have earned her fame far above what her talents could have pulled off. The Nutty Queen revealed to Potpourri in a private chat that having a new big bum to replace her …

The post “My new massive bum is worth N1.5 million”- Cossy Ojiakor appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

