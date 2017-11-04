Pages Navigation Menu

“My Talent Is As Big As My Backside“ – Ghanaian Actress, Moesha Boduong

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Entertainment

Ghanaian actress, Moesha Buduong has said that she is unpopular in Ghana because her talent is too big and the local producers cannot use her.
“My talent is as big as my ass“ she said during an interview with live FM.
According to her movie directors and producers in Ghana have not been able to exploit her full potential.
I am an expensive actress. and people do not know my value and worth. that is why i get very few roles to play in Ghanaian movies. I said i am going to bring the Oscars to Ghana, and i will do just that. But the Ghanaian market is just not good for me”. 

