N-Power Health Volunteers take malaria outreach to Oredo LGA

Following the collaboration of Edo State Government and the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) to kick malaria out of the state, the N-Power Health Volunteers in Utagban Community in Oredo Local Government Area have organised a one-day malaria awareness seminar.

The state government has a commitment to primary healthcare and has been collaborating with relevant development partners to deliver its mandate on essential health services to communities.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Muhammadu Buhari on Job Creation and Youth Employment Programme, Mr. Afolabi Imoukhuede, while delivering an address at the seminar, on Friday, commended the Presidency for initiating the programme which has impacted the lives of young Nigerians.

Represented by the focal person in Edo State, Osayuwamen Aladeshelu, Mr. Imoukhuede stated that the N-Health programme is poised to liberate unemployed graduates and enable them contribute their quota to societal development.

Mr. Imoukhuede noted that the N-Power Health volunteers at Utagban organised the programme to support Edo State Government’s fight against malaria.

He commended efforts of the volunteers in strengthening primary healthcare delivery in their host community, adding, “The N-Heath volunteers organised this programme to provide free malaria test and drugs to residents of Utagban community assisted by qualified health personnel. This is a welcome development as the people ordinarily would not have been exposed to this kind of opportunity.”

An N-Power Health Volunteer, Mr. Enisuoh Martin, who delivered a lecture on Malaria, said it was regrettable that despite the fact that malaria is a preventable disease, it has killed millions of people globally, stressing that measures such as sleeping under treated mosquito nets and living in a clean environment can make the public safer.

“The Edo State Government tapped into the federal government’s initiative on malaria and the commitment in implementing the programme has yielded positive results. It is now common place to find the nets in homes across the state.”

Oredo Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) coordinator, Dr. Osaze Ezomo thanked the volunteers and called on the community’s residents to ensure they utilise the opportunity to get tested and treated.

Represented by Ms. Joy Imafidon, the Oredo PHC Coordinator said, “This programme is a sign of good things to come in the locality. The volunteers are on ground to help our people take care of their health in Utagban Community.”

